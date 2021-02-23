Anambra Police commissioner resumes, vows to tackles fake news

The new Commissioner of Police in Anambra state, Mr Monday Bala Kuryas, Tuesday, warned purveyors of fake news to vacate the state or face prosecution.

Kuryas, who replaced the former commissioner and current Assistant Inspector General (AIG), Zone 4, Benue, Mr John Abang, stated this in a maiden press conference held at the command’s headquarters in Amawbia.

He said the command under his watch would not tolerate fake news because it has capacity to cause widespread disaffection, chaos, violence or disruption of the public peace.

He also pledged to reinvigorate efforts and energies towards stemming the tide of robbery, kidnapping and illegal revenue collections, particularly at Onitsha, Nkpor, Obosi, Enugwu-Agidi, Nnobi/Alor Road and Nnewi.

“May I use this medium to warn purveyors of such news through whatever means to desist henceforth or face the full wrath of the law whenever they are apprehended.

“In spite of our resolve to fight violent crimes and cultism to a standstill, efforts would be made to employ Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) strategies and Community Policing Principles where applicable,’’ he said.

Related

No tags for this post.