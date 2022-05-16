Anambra: Police confirm abduction of Soludo’s lawmaker

The Anambra state Police Command, Monday, confirmed the kidnap of Mr Okechukwu Okoye, a lawmaker representing Aguata Constituency 1 at the State House of Assembly.

Okoye, an indigene of Isuofia, the same community as Governor Chukwuma Soludo, was kidnapped around Aguata local government area on Sunday evening.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Mr Tochukwu Ikenga, who confirmed the kidnap while addressing Journalists, said the Police had already recovered the lawmaker’s black Sienna bus, which he was driving before the incident.

According to him, the command had equally launched a manhunt for the kidnappers with the aim of rescuing him.

Blueprint reports that the abducted lawmaker is also the Chairman of the House of Assembly Committee on Information, and no one had been able to contact the abductors to find out why he was kidnapped or ransom to pay as at press time.

A member of the state House of Assembly, and Chief whip of the house, Hon Pete Ibida, had said they were yet to be briefed about the abduction of their colleague.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

