Anambra poll: IGP deploys 2 DIGs, 5 AIGs, 14 CPs, 31 DCPs, 48 ACPs, others

The Inspector General of Police, IGP Usman Baba, has deployed Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Joseph Egbunike to Anambra state as the coordinator of the security component for the November 6 governorship election.

Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CP Frank Mba, in a press statement, Tuesday in Abuja, said the IGP made a major overhauling of the security landscape in Anambra State ahead of the elections.

The statement read in part, “The overhauling includes the deployment of seasoned Strategic Commanders from the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) and above to Anambra state for effective supervision of security personnel and operations in the elections.



“Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Joseph Egbunike has been deployed to Anambra state as the xoordinator of the security component for the elections.

“… DIG Egbunike is saddled with the responsibility of overseeing the implementation of the operation order evolved from the Election Security Threat Assessment to ensure a peaceful environment devoid of violence and conducive enough to guarantee that law abiding citizens freely perform their civic responsibilities without molestation or intimidation.



“DIG Egbunike will be assisted by the DIG in-charge of Operations, Acting DIG Zaki Ahmed. Other strategic commanders deployed to Anambra state include five Assistant Inspectors General of Police (AIGs), 14 Commissioners of Police (CPs), thirty-one (31) Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) and forty-eight (48) Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs).”



According to the Spokesperson, “The senior officers are to coordinate human and other operational deployments in the three Senatorial Districts, 21 Local Government Areas and the 5,720 polling units in Anambra state.”

He said, “The IGP reassures the nation that the Force is adequately prepared for the governoeship election in Anambra state come November 6, 2021.



“He reiterates that the Force will do everything within its powers to work with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and all stakeholders to protect democratic values, provide level playing field for all political actors, ensure adequate protection of voters, INEC personnel and equipment, accredited observers and other key players in Anambra state.

“The IGP calls on citizens in Anambra state to come out en masse and exercise their franchise as adequate security has been emplaced to protect them before, during and after the elections.”