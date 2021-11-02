Anambra poll: SNM demands probe of alleged $4m bribe

A civil society organisation, Save Nigeria Movement (SNM) has raised the alarm over alleged plot to rig weekend Anambra governorship poll in favour of Professor Charles Soludo of All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA).

SNM convener, Rev Solomon Semaka, at a press conference in Abuja, Monday, accused top officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of allegedly masterminding the plot to rig out other candidates in favour of the APGA candidate in the poll.

The group expressed concern that the top officials have not been questioned over a recent newspaper report of alleged involvement in a $4 million bribery scandal as part of attempt to compromise the Anambra election in favour of APGA.

“Weeks after we called for the investigation, sack or suspension of those allegedly involved in the plot it is disheartening to note that they are still in the Commission playing very unsavoury roles aimed at compromising the process.

“Just this weekend, one of them travelled to Awka to mobilise support for his paymaster. We understand that he was his research assistant at UNN where he first helped him secure INEC employment. This means that he is at the beck and call of the officer.

“The attention of the public and indeed all stakeholders is once again drawn to this unprofessional conduct and the determination to not only to skew the process in favour Soloudo but use his office to stampede the REC and the LG electoral officers do his bidding.

“While security agencies and INEC are yet to commence the investigation, we demand that such enquiry is begun immediately,” SNM stated

The group also called on all NGOs and critical stakeholders to look into the allegations against the concerned INEC offer to recuse himself from the election in Anambra state.

“We make these demands believing that appropriate agencies will rise to the occasion and do the needful. Let all men and women of good conscience diffuse now before he explodes on everyone. A stitch in time saves nine. To be before warned is to be before harmed,” it added.