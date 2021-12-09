Anambra poll: Tribunal grants Uba, Soludo access to inspect election materials







The Anambra State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Awka, Thursday, permitted the requests sought by the All Progressive Congress (APC)’s candidate, Senator Andy Uba, and the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA)’s candidate, Prof Charles Soludo’s to inspect the materials used for conduct of the November 6 and 9th supplementary polls.



Uba and Soludo had filed exparte motions for the tribunal to compel the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to grant them the permission to inspect the certified true copies and other materials used in the conduct of the polls.



Uba supported his prayer with a 15-paragraph affidavit and written address, while Prof Soludo supported his motion exparte with an 18-paragraph and written address.



The panel Chairman, Justice D. Mohammed, who ruled on Uba’s petition separately, said the inspection should be carried out in the presence of the applicant, respondents, Police and Department of State Service DSS.



On Soludo’s motion exparte, Justice Mohammed equally ordered that the inspection should be done in the presence of the applicant, respondents, Police and DSS because the Tribunal was satisfied with the applications.



The tribunal further struck out the petition by the candidate of the Accord Party, Dr Godwin Maduka, who through his lawyer, N. D. Agu, urged the tribunal to strike it out as he had lost interest in pursuing it.

Related

No tags for this post.