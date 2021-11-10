Anambra poll: US lauds peaceful conduct, applauds CSOs engagement

The United States government has congratulated resident of Anmabra state on the peaceful conduct of the November 6 governorship election, just as Civil Society engagement was applauded.

The U.S Mission in a statement, Wednesday, said: “The United States government congratulates the citizens of Anambra State for the peaceful conduct of the gubernatorial election on November 6, the outcome of which reflects the will of the people.

“We note the tremendous challenges faced by INEC and security force personnel on the ground and commend the efforts that led to a secure election with a credible outcome.

“We also applaud the engagement from our civil society partners for their tireless advocacy on behalf of voters and electoral transparency.

“We look forward to continued improvements in the electoral process as the country heads into gubernatorial elections in Osun and Ekiti in 2022 and national elections in 2023,” the statement said.

The US has earlier vowed to pay close attention to actions of individuals who interfere with the democratic process or instigate violence against civilian populations before, during, or after the November 6 governorship election in Anambra state

This is as the US government had warned the it would to consider consequences, including visa restrictions, for those found to be responsible for election-related violence or undermining the democratic process.

