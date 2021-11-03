Anambra poll: US warns against violence, to impose visa ban on violators

The United States has said that it was paying close attention to actions of individuals who interfere with the democratic process or instigate violence against civilian populations before, during, or after the November 6 governorship election in Anambra state.

The US Mission in a statement on the upcoming Anambra election, Wednesday, said: “The United States looks forward to a gubernatorial election in Anambra state on November 6 that is peaceful and transparent, with results that accurately reflect the will of the state’s residents.

“We will be paying close attention to actions of individuals who interfere with the democratic process or instigate violence against civilian populations before, during, or after the elections.

“We will not hesitate to consider consequences, including visa restrictions for those found to be responsible for election-related violence or undermining the democratic process.”

According to the statement, “Under U.S. immigration law, certain violations also may lead to restrictions on family members.

“We call on citizens, electoral officials, party members, and security force personnel to do their part in ensuring a credible and secure electoral process.”