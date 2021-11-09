Anambra polls: Enhance transparency of supplementary election- Yiaga tells INEC

Yiaga Africa Watching The Vote has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to publish the total number of Permanent Voter Cards (PVC) collected in Ihiala LGA in Anambra state, in order to enhance the transparency of the supplementary election

He further said they should inform the public on the status of uncollected PVCs at the just concluded Anambra gubernatorial poll.

While briefing newsmen in Abuja on the 2021 Anambra gubernatorial election, the executive director, Yiaga Africa, Samson Itodo observed that some voters were discouraged from voting due to the malfunctioned Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS)and the time it took for INEC technical staff to fix the technical glitches.

He said that in 45 percent of the polling units, the system malfunctioned at some point during the accreditation.

According to him, the BVAS was replaced in 1% of the polling units and fixed in 39% of the polling units. In 5% of polling units, the BVAS malfunctioned but was not fixed or replaced.

He said in 3% of polling units, the presiding officers resorted to manual accreditation of voters in contravention of INEC guidelines and regulations.

According to him, INEC should undertake an audit of the BVAS and ensure all the technological glitches with the device are resolved ahead of the supplementary elections to prevent delays and possible disenfranchisement of voters.

He further called for sanction of all its staff accused of complicity and conspiracy with political actors and security agents to falsify election, especially Mrs. Comfort Omorogie, Electoral Officer for Orumba north involved in compelling the Returning Officer for the LGA to declare false results under duress.

“ INEC should terminate its contractual relationship with road transport unions, especially those notorious for breach of contractual obligations.

“In addition to termination, INEC should seek legal remedies against transporters who are liable for breach of contract.

Also, the Board Member , Yiaga Africa, Ezenwa Nwangwu on security agencies said gainst the background of security threats in some communities in Ihiala LGA, security agencies should ensure strategic deployment to flashpoints polling units in Ihiala to guarantee the safety of voters, polling officials and materials during the supplementary election.

He said they should investigate and prosecute all security personnel involved in gross misconduct and electoral fraud especially the involvement of police officers in the reported incident in Orumba North LGA.

Also, the Director of Programs, Yiaga Africa, Cynthia Mbamalu said the National Assembly should without further delay conclude the amendment to the Electoral Act and transmit the electoral bill to the President for assent.