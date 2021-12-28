Anambra polls: PDP to set up committee to review performance, sanction ‘saboteurs’

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Tuesday, said it would setup a committee to understudy their performances at the Anambra state November 6 governorship elections and recommend ways forward for the party and appropriate sanctions on members found to have engaged on anti-party activities.

The State Chairman, Chief Ndubuisi Nwobu, who stated this at the stakeholders meeting held at Awka, regretted that some of their governorship aspirants at the election including some party officials and stakeholders defected to other political parties at a time they were needed most.

According to Nwobu, as the defectors return to the party, they would be welcomed back as new members not at the same status or levels they were before they left to pursue personal aggrandisement.

“It all started at the end of our party primary. The contestants feared could reject the outcome and defected to other parties did not leave. Unfortunately, contestants who assured that they would remain in the party despite the outcome, were those who left immediately. Some of our party officials and members left the party too. We cannot stay here to deliberate in details what happened and what to do next.

“We will setup a post election review committee to deeply look into it: identify what transpired; why we failed; where we failed; contributory factors; people who contributed to it and sanctions for them. They are expected to also suggest ways forward for the party ahead of future elections. I must commend the governorship candidate of our party at the election, Mr Valentine Ozigbo. He reached out to stakeholders, campaigned across all round the state even when the society was tense. The future is still brighter for him,” he added.

Also speaking, a former Senator for Anambra Central, Senator Ben. Obi, while stressing that “sanctioning members found to have engaged in anti-party activities would serve as deterrent to others, called for support of Ndubuisi Nwobu led state working committee with a view to reposition PDP and takeover Anambra.

Other speakers including Mr Valentine Ozigbo; the National Auditor of the party, Mr Obi Okechukwu; Hon. Johnbosco Akaegbobi, member representing Nnewi South 2 Constituency at Anambra State House of Assembly; all harped on the need for sincerity of purpose and unity among the party members so that PDP would triumph on future elections in Anambra state and beyond.