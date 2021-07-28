Anambra primaries, Matawalle’s defection threaten APC congresses

Ahead of Saturday’s congresses of the All Progressives Congresses (APC) across the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), there are indications that the exercise may not hold in Zamfara and Anambra states.

A source close to the APC Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), told Blueprint Tuesday in Abuja that the defection of Governor Mohammed Bello Matawalle and the controversial governorship primary which produced Andy Uba in Anambra state are reasons the exercise won’t hold in the affected states.

“July 31 for the conduct of party ward congresses remain sacrosanct, but congresses will not hold in Anambra and Zamfara,” said the source.

The party chieftain further said, “The committees that will conduct the congresses will be inaugurated on Thursday by the National Secretariat of the party by the Caretaker Committee here in Abuja.”

It was gathered that the decision to keep ward congress on hold in Anambra state may not be unconnected to the fallout of the governorship primary and the forthcoming election in the state.

For Zamfara state, the party may have decided to suspend the exercise due to a leadership crisis rocking the party since the defection of Governor Matawalle from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the dissolution of the caretaker committees from the local government level through to the state.

Former governor of the state, Abdulaziz Yari and Senator Kabiru Marafa have refused to acknowledge the governor as leader of the party in the state as they argued the party has no governor going by the Supreme Court judgement.

Fate of Kwara congress

The source also spoke on the fate of the congress in Kwara state where the governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq and Minister of Information Lai Mohammed are at ‘war’ over the composition of the state leadership of the party.

The source simply said, “Quote me, ward congress will hold on Saturday nationwide except Anambra and Zamfara states.

“There will be congress in Kwara state. They will have their structure and we go ahead from there. Mind you, there will be an appeal committee that will attend to complaint after the congress to assuage any aggrieved member.”

E-transmission of election results

On the electronic transmission of election results, the source said: “The decision of the National Assembly to vote against electronic transmission of results was a pure legislative decision. The party never instructed the National Assembly to do what they did. It was a complete legislative decision because other opposition lawmakers also voted against it. We are also studying it. Are we barred by it? Yes, but we are on the side of the people.”

APC govs to tackle poverty

Meanwhile, the APC governors have assured of their readiness to roll out programmes that would strengthen the capacities of their governments at all levels to create jobs, stimulate economic activities, reduce inequality and poverty in the country.

The governors who spoke under the aegis of Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) also acknowledged and commended Ebonyi state Governor David Nweze Umahi’s leadership, vision and commitment to a united and prosperous Nigeria.

In a statement signed Tuesday in Abuja by its chairman and Kebbi state governor, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, the forum also lauded Umahi’s contributions through his “…insightful and resolute inputs to the processes of responding to challenges of governance both in Ebonyi state and at the national level since joining the APC.

“Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) joins all Nigerians, to celebrate with His Excellency, David Nweze Umahi, Governor of Ebonyi State on his 58th birthday. We celebrate this special occasion with your family, the good people of Ebonyi State and other well-meaning Nigerians.

“We in particular, wish to acknowledge and commend your leadership, vision and commitment to a united prosperous Nigeria.”

On plans to roll out some programmes to impact the populace, the statement said: “Once more, as we rejoice with Governor David Nweze Umahi, we also reaffirm commitment of Progressive Governors to roll out programmes that would strengthen the capacities of APC governments at all levels to create jobs, stimulate economic activity, reduce inequality and poverty in Nigeria.”