Anambra prone to zoonoses owing to insufficient veterinary doctors – NVM 

The Nigerian Veterinary Medical Association (NVM), Anambra state chapter, Thursday stated that the state was prone to zoonoses if the government fails to employ more professionals across the 21 local government areas.

The state chairman of NVM, Dr Ifeanyi Obiwulu, said Nigeria like other parts of the continent was battling monkey-pox, bird flu and other diseases transmittable by animals due to quackery, neglect to the profession, among other factors.

Obiwulu, who was speaking at the training/workshop for livestock farmers organised by the association to intimate farmers about the modern livestock farming, challenges and solutions, lamented that only one veterinary doctor was engaged at each of the 21 councils , which is not good to the state.

He appealed to Governor Charles Soludo to employ more veterinary doctors across the local government areas, and establish a ministry of animal health and production to help improve animal and public health, abattoir inspection and others.

