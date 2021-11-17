Anambra: Propaganda, intimidation won’t stop me from seeking redress in court – Uba

The governorship candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) at the Anambra state November 6 poll, Senator Andy Uba, Wednesday, said he would not allow propaganda and intimidation from anyone deter him from instituting court action over the outcome of the election.

In a statement signed by Hon. Victor Afam Ogene, the Director, Media and Publicity of the Senator Uba campaign organisation, Uba, who polled 43,285 votes to attain third position in the governorship election.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) pronounced Prof. Charles Soludo of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) as winner.

He wondered why several days after the polls, his opponents found it fashionable to conjure all manner of falsehood in his name.

According to the statement, “The elections have come and gone and we are in the process of interrogating the sanctity of its outcome. But instead of gearing up for the expected judicial battle ahead, APGA as a party and its leaders are busy trolling my person, in the mistaken belief that their underhand tactics would make me backout of my chosen course of action.

“I have only decided to take a civilised course of action, which is a recourse to the judiciary in the face of daunting illegalities that trailed the conduct of the elections. How this is so discomfitting to some, leading to the sponsorship of several false stories about my person, beats the imagination of all reasonable members of society.

“While leading members of APGA and their supporters gallivant from one television station to another spending resources belonging to our state in undisguised attempts at demonizing Senator Uba, the propaganda wing of the party does the same by busying itself churning out one badly cooked story after another.

“Indeed, we regard this foolish tale as part of a deliberate ploy by APGA to get as many APC chieftains as possible at odds with Senator Uba. Although we are quite aware that several of such devious propaganda materials have been made ready for diseminnation, we urge discerning members of the public to disregard same whenever they summon the courage to push them out – believing, as we do, that in the final analysis, justice shall be last served.”