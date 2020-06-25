Anambra: Provost dies of COVID-19 complications



The Provost, Nnamdi Azikiwe University College of Health Sciences, Nnewi Campus, Professor Okwudili O. Udemezue, has been reported dead.

Prof. Udemezu, who was suspected to have died of coronavirus symptoms, was alleged to had been at the Isolation Center of Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital, Nnewi, till his death on Thursday.



A source alleged that the deceased’s sample was sent for testing but the result was not yet out as at time of his death.

However, the acting Director, Information & Public Relations, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Ms Chika Eneh, while confirming the death of the Provost, dismissed the report that he died of COVID-19.

Eneh said, “The provost is dead but we cannot ascertain what killed him. We are yet to know.”

Anambra state, Wednesday, recorded four new cases of COVID-19 making it 70 cases so far reported from the state.



However, data which had been available on the website of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) since last week showed nine deaths.