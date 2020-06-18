Anambra resident groans over bad roads in capital city



A resident of Anambra State, Mr Obiora Chukwudi, has bemoaned the state government’s inability to rehabilitate some failed portions of roads in Awka, the state capital.

According to Chukwudi, the devastated roads which include Chief S.M. Okeke Street, Isiagu-Amikwo Road, Umudioka-Zik’s Avenue Road, Old High Court-Akwata Road, Faith Cathedral-Mosque Street and Emma Nnaemeka/Authur Eze Avenue, have turned a deathtrap.



He argued that most roads built between 1999 and 2000 have been damaged with vehicles breaking down on them every time.

“Regularly, vehicles break down on this road due to the failed portions which are now degenerating into bigger holes with the coming of the rains. Last time, a woman was coming from a hospital with her child and unfortunately, the whole place was flooded due to heavy downpour in Awka. She fell into the water with her child and got wounded,’’ he said.



Chukwudi appealed to governor Willie Obiano to urgently embark on rehabilitation of the roads to save the state capital from imminent flooding and erosion this rainy season.