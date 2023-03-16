Anambra: Residents protest over DSS official’s alleged killing of man 

Protest has rocked Ogidi, Idemili North local government area, Anambra state over alleged killing of a man by an official of the Directorate of States Services (DSS).

Sources said the deceased, whose wife was delivered of a baby, was preparing to visit his wife and the new baby in the hospital when he was shot by DSS after a suspected cultist pursued by security agents ran into his compound.

As a result, the youth of Ogidi community took the corpse to the local government headquarters situated in the town and demanded to see the local government chairman.

“There is serious trouble at Ogidi now. An innocent man was shot dead by SSS this morning. Ogidi youth have blocked the entrance of the local government with the corpse insisting they must see the chairman.

“Soldiers blocked the gate immediately, stopping every body from entering the local government premises. Even the staff working there are barred from entering except someone already inside comes to identify them. The whole road is blocked,” a source stated.

The source added that, “The security men were looking for a cultist who ran into the dead man’s compound. The man just woke up and they were about to pray, but he excused himself to urinate outside, and the next thing was gunshot.

“We heard the security men are claiming they thought it was the guy they were chasing. The dead man didn’t even know someone ran into his compound. He just came out to pee and join his family for prayer before going to see the wife who put to bed early this morning. He had not even seen his new born child. He is himself an only son too.”

