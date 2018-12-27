Anambra: Rights group raises alarm over illegal activities on Onitsha expressway

The Human Rights, Liberty Access and Defenders Foundation (HURIJE), has raised alarm over what it termed another impending monumental loss of lives at Upper Iweka, Onitsha as buses load at the Express way.

HURIJE had rcalled the traffic accident which occurred at the place about two years ago, when trailer failed break, ran into the park and spilled fuel which caught fire and killed over 68 people.

The chairman, Board of Trustees, HURIJE, Dede Uzor A Uzor, who condemned the attitude of commercial operators who use the Express way to load their vehicles, lamented that it was in the same place trailer failed break and killed about 68 persons that they returned back to operate.

Uzor called on the Anambra State Government to immediately clear the area around old Nitel building before another disaster occurs there.

He queried the activities of Anambra Transport Management Agency (ATMA) and Ocha Brigade which according to him, pretends that they don’t see that disaster waiting to happen.

He called on the Governor, Chief Willie Obiano, to urgently direct the Commissioner for Works to immediately ensure that the Tracas and Lagos Parks are cleared.

He also alleged that the Obiano Mass Transit buses which load opposite Toronto hospital near Eastern Academy cause huge traffic hold-ups at the area.

“They should move to the service lane to reduce the traffic bottle-neck and the risk they cause at the Express way. The State government should develop political will to implement its policies.

All those loading and off-loading along the Express way should be stopped and those touts behind those activities flushed out with immediate effect,” he said, adding that those who flout the rules should be sanctioned accordingly.

He called for immediate overhaul of Ocha Brigade and ATMA, since they have failed in their duties, rather they hire buses to extort money from people.

