Anambra riverine communities lament deplorable road, marginalisation

The people of Olumbanasa and Nzam, the headquarters of Anambra West local government area Tuesday accused the Anambra state government of marginalising and abandoning the agrarian communities since 1991 when the state was created.

The communities in a peaceful protest to the state Government House, Awka, Tuesday, also alleged that the transition committee chairman of the council area, Hon. Sylvester Orji Okafor and members of staff of the local government authority rarely report to their offices at the secretariat in Nzam due to the deplorable road condition and absence of other social amenities.

Speaking on behalf of the protesters, the President General, Nzam Development Union, Mr Fidelis Nnazor, stated that the communities had lost several lives to bad road and lack of hospital, which he said, make them to travel to Onitsha or Delta state through boats.

Nnazor wondered if the neglect were because they are Igala speaking people and appealed for Governor Willie Obiano’s urgent intervention to remedy the situation.

He stated that the riverine communities would feed the nation if given adequate attention owing to their rich agricultural endowment.

He said some of the abandoned projects in Nzam are Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) project that was left uncompleted seven years ago, six years uncompleted water reticulation, electrification project, Mmiata-Nzam road construction, and Nzam police station left with no security vehicle.

“We want to also notify you that the Anambra West local government secretariat located in Nzam is practically abandoned in years past by chairmen with the excuses of inability to access the secretariat by road as a yardstick.

The current caretaker chairman has chosen to use a room apartment at Umueze Anam to run affairs of the council instead of utilising the facilities made available at Nzam. We wish you use your good offices to direct the chairman and the entire staff to report back to the government pronounced and approved local government secretariat at Nzam to carry out their official functions,” he further stated.

Addressing the protesters, the Anambra state commissioner for Local Government, Community and Chieftaincy Affairs, Greg Obi, represented by the public relations officer of the ministry, Mr Henry Nwasike assured the communities that the state government would address their grievances.