Anambra: Soludo cancels, reschedules failed teachers’ online recruitment exercise

Anambra state governor, Professor Charles Soludo, Tuesday, cancelled and rescheduled the last week’s statewide failed teachers recruitment exercise.

The state had earlier slated last week Saturday, June 4, 2022 for electronic examination for shortlisted applicants on her 2022 teachers recruitment exercise. But the exercise was stalled by poor internet network issues.

Soludo, who disclosed this in a statement by his press secretary (media), Mr Christian Aburime, said the cancellation was in line with his objective of ensuring transparency and fairness to all.

He further maintained that he has directed the State Commissioner for Education, Prof. Ngozi Chuma-Udeh, to conduct a repeat of the exercise to make up for the shortfall, adding that all expenses for the test be covered by the Government.

“Other measures necessary to attain reliability and credibility of the test were taken. There were however reported mix-ups arising from the online examinations site, that were not intended.

“It is in a bid to make up and ensure that all eligible candidates are carried along, that the governor has approved a repeat of the exercise. He assures Ndi-Anambra that their interest will be protected at all time by his administration,” the statement said.

