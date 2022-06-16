Anambra: Soludo orders registration of wheelbarrows, tricyles, others to increase IGR generation

Anambra State governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, Thursday, ordered all wheelbarrow pushers, Tricyclists and motorists to register with the state government with a view to increase the state internally generated revenue.

According to a statement signed by the Permanent Secretary, Anambra State Ministry of Transport, Mrs Louisa Ezeanya, the biometric enrollment/registration exercise was carried out by the ministry in collaboration with the Anambra State Internal Revenue Service (AiRS).

The statement read, “The ministry of Transport in collaboration with Anambra State Internal Revenue Service (AiRS) is undertaking the Biometric enrollment/registration of all commercial vehicle operators – wheel barrows, tricyles, shuttle and mini buses, mini/semi-trucks, tippers, lorries and heavy duty trucks operating in the state.

“The exercise which is in line with the directives of Mr Governor will last for four weeks from June 2, 2022. All commercial vehicle owners and drivers/riders are hereby directed to comply accordingly. “

Similarly, another statement signed by the same Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Transport, Mrs Louisa Ezeanya, equally announced recertification/revalidation of all private motor parks in the State.

It said, “In line with Mr Governor’s directives, the Ministry of Transport has commenced the recertification/revalidation of all private motor parks in the state at no cost. All owners of private motor parks in the state are to proceed to the ministry of Transport, Block C, Jerome Udoji Secretariat, Awka with copies of the ministry ‘s approval letter for their parks and e-receipts of payments of approved motor park fees from October 2021 to March 2022, as a minimum.

“Kindly note that the exercise will last till Tuesday, 28th June, 2022 after which enforcements will follow. All private motor park owners in the state are strongly advised to note the above and comply accordingly to avoid sanctions.”

Reacting, the Press Secretary to Governor Chukwuma Soludo, Mr Christian Aburime, said the initiative was geared towards streamlining the state revenue collection and for security purposes.

“Basically, the main reason is for security purposes. You know that Mr governor is committed to security of lives and properties of the residents. Another reason is to streamline the state revenue collection. You will recall that Mr governor placed ban on illegal revenue collection and touting. With this registration, we will know all those on the road. Once you enroll, the government will have your complete data and give you a unique identification (sticker) which will also prevent you from being overtaxed or harassed,” he noted.

