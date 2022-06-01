Anambra south: Azubogu defeats Jonathan’s man, others, grabs APGA senatorial ticket for Anambra South





The member representing Nnewi North, Nnewi South and Ekwusigo Federal Constituency, Hon. Chris Azubogu, Wednesday, emerged as the Senatorial candidate of All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) for Anambra South district.

Azubogu, a three time Rep member, polled 116 votes to defeat Hon. Ben. Nwankwo, another three time former House of Representative member for Orumba North and Orumba South Federal Constituency, who scored 113 votes.

Other contestants were Chief Emma Nwachukwu (75 votes) and Nze Akachukwu Nwankpo, the 2021 governorship candidate of African Democratic Congress (ADC) and Special Advisor on Technical Matters to former President Goodluck Jonathan/ Secretary/Member of the Presidential Subsidy Reinvestment and Empowerment Programme Committee (Sure-P) that got 44 votes.

The Returning Officer for the primary, Hon. Stephen Nwogu, who read the outcome of the poll held at Awka, the state capital due to security challenges at Anambra South, hailed the process and conduct of the contestants and delegates.

In an acceptance speech, Azubogu promised to work hard with the party faithful and masses with a view to win the Senatorial poll come February 2023.

Blueprint reports that the APGA Senatorial candidate would be battling with the incumbent Senator Ifeanyi Ubah of Young Progressives Party (YPP), who is incidentally from the same community (Nnewi) with him; Hon. Chukwuma Umeoji and Chief Chris Uba of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) respectively.

