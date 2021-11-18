Anambra State Disability community congratulates Soludo





People living with disabilities in Anambra State (PWDs) under the auspices of Joint National Association of Persons with Disabilities (JONAPWD), Thursday, congratulated the State Governor-Elect, Prof. Charles Soludo on his victory at the November 6 poll.

The State Chairman of JONAPWD, Comrade Ugochukwu Okeke, in a joint press conference organised by the Office of Governor Willie Obiano on Disability Matters, described Soludo’s emergence as an act of God.

He, however, urged him to follow what he termed the giant strides of governor Obiano’s administration as well as “fully” implement the State 2018 Disability Rights Law which protects and guarantees inclusiveness and equality of citizens with disabilities in the state and eradicate all forms of discrimination against them including rights to marriage.

Okeke, who recalled that the governor did not only sign the law but has started the implementation processes, implored Soludo to continue with it by establishing a commission to be known as Anambra State Disabilities Rights Commission which comprises administration; social development, orientation and inclusion; legal services; monitoring and evaluation; among others in the law in line with the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities and other disability matters.

Also speaking, the Special Adviser to the Governor Obiano on Disability Matters, Barr. Chuks Ezewuzie, commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), security and journalists for performing their duties without bias or intimidation and enjoin them to sustain the tempo.

“ Ndi Anambra, we want to thank you for listening to our cry and call to elect Prof. Soludo and his deputy, Dr Onyeka Ibezim. Bravo to APGA for presenting the right candidate. We in the disability community react to the victory we have all achieved. What we want is what we get. We went, saw and conquered. When our candidate will be sworn in, even the opposition will see what the blind have been seeing which they properly didn’t see before,” Ezewuzie added.

He also enjoined other contestants who lost out in the contest “to be part of the winning team because it is the entire Anambra that won this election. His predecessor who is still our current governor, Dr Willie Obiano, gave us the development will and I call him a P 4 leader. This development is going to spin fast as Prof Soludo will swing the bat- the man with the connection; a man that has the capability; a man that is competent and a man that has the creativity to give Anambra State what you can compare with Dubai”.





