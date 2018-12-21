Anambra State sets up team to monitor LG workers

The Anambra State Local Government Service Commission says it has setup monitoring teams across 21 Council Areas to supervise activities of its staff for sustenance and improvement of their productivity.

The Chairman of the Commission, Dr Peter Egenti, who disclosed this at the end of their monthly productivity display involving Dunukofia, Orumba South and Nnewi North, announced members of the monitoring team to include commissioners of various zones of Local government commission.

He said the programme would help staff of the third tiers of government to acquire entrepreneurial skills, improve on their work attitudes, attendance and productivity.

“The productivity programme is a continious process. Although our official monthly presentation has ended, a team comprising commissioners of various zones will keep monitoring it across 21 local government areas to ensure quality control.

“Every local government area is also required to come and brief us of their activities every month. This will help us to achieve objective of setting it up such as increasing their productivity, impact them with a life time entrepreneurial skills, improve their work attendance, reduce absenteeism to work, and others,” he stressed.

In a presentation, Mrs Justina Onyali Ogomegbunem, Head of Personnel Management of Orumba South Local Government Area, disclosed that participating in the productivity programme had led their Council Area to build a skill acquisition center currently in use by them and outsiders.

According to Ogomegbunem, tailoring, carpentry, tomatoes production, Information Communication Technology and farming were among produce and services staff of Orumba South Council Area engaged on.

Another presenter, Mr Udokwu Onyedibiemma, the Head of Local Government Administration, Nnewi North, commended the commission for the initiative which he said had transformed the Local Government system.

Onyedibiemma said the programme had enabled the staff of the local government area to become major suppliers of snacks, raw materials and others to supermarkets, markets and companies in the state.

