Anambra supplementary election: 1 die, journalists, others trapped as security operatives battle suspected IPOB members at Ihiala

Some journalists and observers were trapped on the road for about three hours while monitoring election at Ihiala Local Government Area (LGA), where Anambra state supplementary poll was held Tuesday.

Blueprint learnt that the incident happened at Mbosi-Orsumoghu junction, communities in Ihiala LGA which share boundary between Anambra and Imo state as security operatives engaged in a gun battle with suspected members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

It was learnt that one person allegedly died in the process, although the Anambra State Police Public Relations Officer, Tochukwu Ikenga, had not confirmed the report.

Blueprint correspondent had left the scene before the crisis, but it was gathered that the security operatives comprising the army, police, immigration and other security operatives successfully quelled the situation, according to the Anambra State Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Mr C. Don Adinuba, who is from the council area.

Meanwhile, the governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Sir Obinna Uzor, who is also from Ihiala, described the poll as peaceful, despite huge disinfranchisement of many electorate through malfunctioned machines.

He added, “Ihala has been a peaceful community with a neighboring town of Iseke in Imo. I understand the flash point is not in Ihiala where people easily get scared.

“Security operatives have done well but we don’t need the entire security in Nigeria to conduct election. We pray a good leader emerges who will be able to reach out to stakeholders so we can ensure peace, prosperity and development in the state.”