Anambra threatens to prosecute ‘illegal’ dump of refuse



The Managing Director, Anambra State Waste Management Agency (ASWAMA), Mr Amaechi Akorah, has warned the public to desist from dumping wastes at undesignated sites in the state, threatening that offenders would be prosecuted accordingly.



Akorah, who said the agency had designated some sites for disposal of waste for onward collection by his officers, regretted that some still dumped them indiscriminately thereby constituting health hazards and ecological challenges.

According to him, the agency was concerned about the state’s environment which was why they designed what is known as ‘Community Clean up’, where residents were sensitised on the right waste disposal.



He further assured the public that the agency would designate dump sites in areas that were not close to the people and appealed for them to always abide by the rules.

”We planned that all people across communities in the state, through their local council area heads, be well guided on the need to dispose of their waste rightly. We also partnered with some faith based and nongovernmental organisations to help achieve clean and healthy Anambra,” he added.