Anambra: Traders, banks, others defy Obiano’s threat, shut down





The every Monday sit-at-home order issued in the South East geopolitical zone by the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to seek release of their detained leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, recorded partial compliance in Anambra State despite a counter order of sanction by Governor Willie Obiano.

A statement by Mr C. Don Adinuba, the State commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, had claimed that governor Obiano after series of meetings with representatives of markers, banks, drivers, private sectors and public institutions, directed all to “operate fully every Monday and any other weekday except any day declared work-free by the appropriate authorities.”

Blueprint reports that the executive order was not complied to at Awka, Onitsha and Nnewi metropolis, because roads were less busy as popular motor parks drivers including ‘pick and drop’ commuters were not seen except few private vehicles probably owned by civil servants.

Similarly, few commercial buses, trycles and motorcyclists were spotted mostly between 6am to 8am, but doubled from 2pm upwards which was when travellers and pedestrians movements improved as well.

It was also observed that public and private schools partially opened with few students in attendance just as most banks in the state began normal operation from 1.30pm although their staff and security had been available since morning.

Blueprint correspondent who visited some markets, and the state Secretariat where ministries domicile including some parastals like Kenneth Dike Library, Awka Capital Development Authority, ANSIPPA, and others, reported that many shops were under lock and key, just as most civil servants did not turn up to work.

A civil servant (name withheld), spotted in one of the institutions, told Blueprint that other staff were unavailable due to the Sit-at-home order but would be in office fully normal from Wednesday this week.

The staff was probably referring to another order issued by Comrade Emma Powerful, the Media and Publicity Secretary of IPOB, on Monday, that the main sit-at-home would hold today (Tuesday September 14).

Powerful had in a statement said that IPOB sit-at-home on Tuesday would be for rememerance of what he tagged “the victims of the genocidal invasion of our Leader’s (Kanu’s) compound at Afaraukwu Ibeku Umuahia on the 14th of September 2017. No fewer than 28 innocent Biafrans were killed that day by the Nigeria Army during the raid.”

Meanwhile, Governor Willie Obiano and some of his kitchen cabinet, Monday, from 1.30pm, visited some commercial banks and Eke Awka markets, thanking them for hearkening to his order with assurance that they were secured to operate normal activities.