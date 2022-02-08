Anambra: Two universities, NUJ partner to mentor mass communication students on professionalism, practical

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Anambra State Council has secured partnership with two notable universities in the state for annual training and mentorship of students in the faculty or department of mass communication and other media related studies.

The programme endowed by Prof. Chinyere Stella Okunna, the first female professor of Mass Communication in Africa, would be championed by the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka and Paul’s University Awka under the name, Professor Chinyere Stella Okunna Communication and Media Studies Town and Gown Series.

According to the sponsor, Prof. Okunna, the programme was a powerful tool for preparing students to become professionals on graduation through the establishment of strong collaboration between them and practising communication and media professionals.

Okunna, who recently assumed office as the Deputy Vice Chancellor, Academics of the Paul’s University, Awka, disclosed this on Tuesday while receiving the executive members of NUJ Anambra State Council in the office of the University’s Vice Chancellor.

She said the programme which started last year at Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka has equally been approved by her new institution and would be run in partnership with the state Council of NUJ every year.

“This can be done through formal Town and Gown interaction, where Town represents practising professionals and gown comprises students and their teachers in faculties of Communication and Media Studies in universities. This is undoubtedly the way to go for any university which aspires to make an impact in this field in the modern world,” she stated.

Also speaking, the Vice Chancellor, Paul’s University, Awka, Venerable Prof. Obiora Cyril Nwosu, stressed that the institution was on a course to rebuild the university so as to build a society where students upon graduation would become employer of labour.

Nwosu also disclosed that Paul’s University had appointed the former Rector of Federal Polytechnic Oko, Prof. Godwin Onu as its Deputy Vice Chancellor (Administration) and Director of Postgraduate Programmes, adding that the citadel of learning has reaccredited 12 academic programmes, secured necessary ground for running academic programmes on Law, Thearter Arts and Film studies, and Library Science, and appealed for media partnership to reposition the institution.

Earlier, the new Anambra State Council Chairman of NUJ, Dr Odogwu Emeka Odogwu, urged the 55 Diocese of Anglican Communion in Nigeria, the university’s proprietor to rise to improve on their support to the institution, assuring that the media would try their best to position the university on the world map.