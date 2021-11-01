Anambra: Why Okonkwo ‘ll defeat Uba, Soludo, others – Nwanyanwu

The national chairman of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) Chief Dan Nwanyanwu, has expressed confidence that the candidate of his party, Dr. Obiora Okonkwo has the capacity to defeat his contenders in the November 6, governorship election in Anambra state.

Other candidates in the governorship election include Senator Andy Uba of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Charles Soludo of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) among others.

In a statement signed in Abuja Monday, Chief Nwanyanwu also debunked the rumours that the party is merging with another political party in the Anambra election said, “I want to say categorically and clearly too that the Zenith Labour Party, ZLP has not merged with any other political party in Nigeria.

“ZLP is still a political party, we have not merged and merging into another political party is not something done through the back door. A lot of people have experienced concern and some have carried rumours as in Anambra state that due to the exit of His Excellency, Olusegun Mimiko from our party to PDP, that the entire party has joined PDP, that is the biggest lie from the pit of hell.

“I am appealing to my members and telling them that they should ignore such false, hate speech from the people who are not comfortable with the strides we are making. They think, particularly in Anambra State that they will get some milage in the Saturday November 6 election. For those in Anambra State, we ZLP still have our candidate intact. Go and vote, don’t listen to rumours, there is no iota of truth in the information.”

While reacting to the decamping of the former Governor of Ondo state, Mimiko to a rival party, Chief Nwanyanwu said, “Governor Mimiko has the right to join any party of his choice, under the kind politics witnessed in Nigeria today, he is free to exit.”

ZLP Chairman however said the party is repositioning for the 2023 general election and that actions will commence immediately after the Anambra Governorship election.

He said a lot of people are joining the party and that its membership has grown astronomically in the last one year. “So we are intact, a lot of people are joining the party, talking to us to be part of what we are doing. So how can we, when a lot of people are coming into our party and we are talking of merging. ZLP is still here and we have started preparing for 2023.”