Anambra: Youths wade into communal crisis, demand release of detained leader



Youths of Ebenebe in Awka North Local Government Area (LGA) of Anambra State, have lamented over alleged unlawful detention and harassment of their President General (PG) Hon. Paul Nnatuanya, by the police.

The youths, who sought intervention of their traditional ruler, Igwe Christopher Nnaegbuna, on the matter, also expressed displeasure over destruction of ongoing building constructions designated for police station and magistrate courts in the community.



The properties, sponsored by Anambra state government under it’s 20 million Community-Choose-Your project, had some of its facilities destroyed in 2019 by unknown persons the youths suspected to have come from some laying claims to the disputed land where it was sited.

Comrade Calistus Nnebife, the Youth Chairman of Ebenebe, who led a delegation to the palace of their monarch, disclosed that Nnatuanya was not only detained for some days against his wish but had his private car confiscated by the law enforcement agent.



Nnebife, who disclosed that the act impacted negatively on the entire Ebenebe populace and development, urged the monarch to wade in by appealing to his kinsmen, Umudiaba kindred which is reportedly in the court with some villages over the land to face the opposing villages not the PG as he represents the entire community.

Also speaking, a Counsellor, Ebenebe Ward I, Hon. James Ilonwa, said their demands were necessary because according to him, the PG was peace loving and had no hand in the land under contention, hence needless detaining him over it.



On his part, an executive member of Ebenebe Town Union, Hon. Johnbosco Anaracha, who said the youths waded into the crisis with a view to resolving it amicably without loss of lives and properties, reiterated that the talks would continue till peace is achieved.

Responding, the Traditional Ruler, HRM Igwe Christopher Nnaegbuna, who denied knowledge of when and why the PG was arrested, said the community had inaugurated some committees including clergies to broker peace in the community. in the court with some villages over the land to face the opposing villages not the PG as he represents the entire community.



Also speaking, a Counsellor, Ebenebe ward I, Hon. James Ilonwa, said their demands were necessary because according to him, the PG was peace loving and had no hand in the land under contention, hence needless detaining him over it.

On his part, an executive member of Ebenebe Town Union, Hon. Johnbosco Anaracha, who said the youths waded into the crisis with a view to resolving it amicably without loss of lives and properties, reiterated that the talks would continue till peace is achieved.



Responding, the Traditional Ruler, HRM Igwe Christopher Nnaegbuna, who denied knowledge of when and why the PG was arrested, said the community had inaugurated some committees including clergies to broker peace in the community.