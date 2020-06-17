ANAP observes upgrade in navigational aids across Nigeria Airports

The Association of Nigeria Aviation Professionals (ANAP) has observed that improvement and upgrades of navigational aids across airports in Nigeria has been responsible for the transformation and impressive outlook of the country’s accident free airspace.

General Secretary of ANAP, Comrade Abulrasaq Saidu, while outlining the gains of the fifth anniversary of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration in the aviation sector said airports in the country have witnessed great transformation in the past five years under the present administration.



Saidu noted that a lot has been done in the aviation sector including the construction of five major terminals across the country being constructed by the Chinese but warned that Nigerians should be trained to take over from them.

Speaking on welfare of workers in the aviation industry, the labour leader explained that the ministry of aviation has performed woefully stressing that the condition of service COS issue has not been addressed by the Minister since he came on board.



whilst he calls for more training and retraining of workers in the industry, he disclosed that the non replacement of the aging workforce has negatively affected the manpower in the aviation industry.

The ANAP scribe said the national carrier will remain a mirage because it was not built on a solid foundation especially with its unveiling abroad.

Regarding the concession of the country’s airports, Saidu remarked that concession will not work in the aviation sector unless that of bi-country was revisited to ascertain its terms of agreement.

He lamented that Lagos airport 18L runway has remained closed to traffic after dusk as government failed to work on it

Saidu called on state governments in the country to at least send 10 of their indigenes to the Nigerian college of Aviation Technology NCAT Zaria for training annually to boost man power in the sector.