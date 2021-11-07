ANCA backs Sanwo-Olu probe panel, raises questions on collapsed building in Ikoyi

The Association of Nigerian Chartered Architects (ANCA) has commended Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for his quick response to last week’s collapse of a 21-storey building along Gerald Road, Ikoyi.

The building collapsed on Monday, November 1, 2021, with many workers trapped in the rubble.

With rescue operations still ongoing, 15 survivors have been rescued from the rubble, while 42 people have been confirmed dead including Femi Osibona, the Managing Director of Fourscore Homes, the company in charge of the collapsed building.

In an article, the group sympathised with families affected by the monstrous disaster, especially those that lost loved ones.

“We commend the Governor of Lagos State for promptly setting up a Probe Panel to douse the spontaneous tension with a 30-day deadline. However, we are of the view that, the magnitude and very wide implications of the incident demand and warrant that, a three-legged probe should be envisaged.

“It is not enough that the structural engineer withdrew his services midway. The following questions should be asked: what structural design did he agree to supervise from its inception? Did he ensure professionally that the structural design he was supervising was adequate for even 15 floors? In this regard, the “standing towers” should be subjected to structural analysis and simulated shocks to ascertain their integrity.