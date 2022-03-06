Anchor borrowers’ progamme has shot Kebbi’s IGR to 100% – Giant  

The launching of rice Anchor Borrowers’ programme in Kebbi state has brought significant change to the economy of the state and shored up its internally generated revenue (IGR) from 30% to 100%.

A former board member of Kebbi State Housing Corporation, Alhaji Kabiru Giant said this at a media parley in Birnin Kebbi Sunday.

Giant, who was also chairman Buhari/Bagudu 4+4 campaign team, said the programme has attracted so many investors to the state, which in turn has promoted the state’s economy.

He said: “Now, as at last year, the Board (revenue) generated over N1billion while before this development, the state usually far recorded bellow that.”

Giant further said no fewer than 10 rice millers had invested in Kebbi state in both the rice production and other industries such as fertiliser company, plastic company, cassava flour mills and tomato company at Shanga among others.

He commended the state government’s efforts under the leadership of Governor Atiku Bagudu Abubakar, for providing the dividends of democracy to people of the state.

The politician expressed the hope that if the economy of the state or country improves, then poverty among the people would be reduced to the barest minimum.

While faulting the belief in some quarters that Atiku’ s performance was low, he said the administration’s impact is visible in the education, roads, electricity, water and several other sectors.

“In fact, just take a look at power, during the past administration, Kebbi normally enjoyed four-four hours electricity supply. But now with the coming of this government, we enjoy 25-hour electricity supply,” he added.

Giant said the linkage and township roads were constructed across the four emirates, as well as the construction and renovation of secondary and primary schools.