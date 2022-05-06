And Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi 111, the Olubadan, finally walks away

The late Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi 111, was the 45th Alaafin to ascend the throne and he reigned for 52 years in the ancient town. Going by the records he was one of the powerful kings to ever rule in the history Oyo Alaafin and the longest reigning Alaafin. In this piece, BAYO AGBOOLA retrospectively looks at the late monarch’s sojourn on earth.

Background

The Late Oba Atanda Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi who was born into the Alowolodu Royal House to the late Raji Adeniran Adeyemi, a successful Insurance broker, in Lagos ascended the throne of Alaafin on November 18, 1970, and reigned until April, 22, 2022, when he joined his ancestors.

The late monarch stood out as a true symbol of a typical Yoruba Oba and without mincing words was able to sustain such till he joined his ancestors. Oba Adeyemi till death was always ready to stand for, defend and uphold the unity and rights of the Yoruba. An injury or insult to the entire Yoruba race mostly in the Nigeria was always the concern of the late Oba Lamidi Adeyemi who was ever determined to lead in the defence of his kinsmen.

Oba Lamidi Adeyemi as expected means different things to many to many; the late monarch was a good leader and ruler, the best and most influential Alaafin to ever reign in Oyo. But the real fact is that whichever way one views it, the late 45th Alaafin of Oyo has come, contributed his positive best, and played his part, to the entire Yoruba race and Nigeria in general. He remains the most flamboyant, influential, well-versed and powerful Alaafin in recent memory.

Premonition

The Iku Baba Yeye, Omo Iku ti Iku o gbudo pa, Omo Arun , ti arun o gbudo se seemed to have premonitions of his death going by the ways he spent his last three months winding down in a spectacular way. The Late Oba Adeyemi was said to have made some moves and held meetings showing that there was some urgency in his strides. He was even said to have informed some of his immediate family members that he was about to go having being seen his late father and discussed certain things with him.

On March 30, 2022, late Oba Adeyemi was said to have signed out letters to key Yorùbá intellectuals and professionals calling their attention to his document and demanding that they got back to him “in due course.” While on Friday, April 22, 2022, he was said to have sent his personal assistant to Oba Adedokun Abolarin, the Orangun of Oke Ila, in Osun state to hand deliver those documents to him.

The Ooni of Ife and co-chairman of the National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria (NCTRN), His Imperial Majesty, Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II, described the demise of Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III as “a loss to the entire Oduduwa race worldwide and a worthy elder” whose entire lifetime was dedicated to the promotion of the prestigious Yoruba culture and advancement of humanity.

He said, “We have lost a great icon, a great monarch who saw Oyo through civilisation and modern development without jettisoning the cultural sacredness of the throne first occupied by Alaafin Oranmiyan The Great.

“Ile Oodua Palace and the Ooni had a great working relationship with the late Alaafin who gave his best in resolving major conflicts in Yoruba land and uniting all sons and daughters of Oduduwa globally among other landmark achievements. The late Alaafin is one of the privileged elders who contributed to the growth of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and also saw the country through military and democratic eras with unquantifiable positive inputs.”

He stressed that his last encounter with the late Oba Adeyemi early in March was when they both held a closed door meeting of peace and reconciliation with some frontline politicians of Yoruba origin at Ibadan where Alaafin made a promise to make his first visit to the Ooni before middle of this year. He had said, “The position of Alaafin is too culturally important to be handled in a way that undermines our collective traditions and culture. Olodumare shall solidly stand with the Oyomesi and the entire Oyo Kingdom.”

Gov Makinde’s lamentations

Governor Seyi Makinde during his condolence visit to the late monarch’s family did not mince words in describing him as “an encyclopedia of Yoruba traditional history” that had a solution to every problem.

He said, “Oba Adeyemi lived a life that had great impact on humanity; the late Kabiyesi’s impact transcended the shores of Oyo state to all parts of the federation.

“No matter how old Alaafin was, we would not have wanted him to join his ancestors. When he ascended the throne of his forefathers, I was very young. But because of the way Kabiyesi was to us, we would have loved to have him with us forever if it was possible. For that, we are sad, but we are also happy because Kabiyesi lived long on the throne of his forefathers. Secondly, since we heard about the news of his death yesterday, I received calls from the Presidency and a lot of my colleagues.

“The Sultan of Sokoto and Emir of Kano have called me personally. What this means is that Kabiyesi lived a fulfilled and impactful life not only in Oyo state, but throughout the federation. That is why those who are mourning with us could also feel the impact. At this point that we are mourning the passage of Baba, they are also identifying with us.”

The governor added: “In Oyo state, we have perhaps lost the last human encyclopaedia of our traditional history, because several times when I visited him and told him the kind of problem we had, he had a solution to everything. So, it is a very difficult void to fill. In fact, I don’t know who else we can go and meet, who can replace Kabiyesi. When I visited him in 2015 and told him about my ambition, he frankly told me it was not going to work out due to one reason or the other hand, at last, I failed but I learnt certain things. Not many people will tell one the truth. Kabiyesi told me it would not work and it never worked out. For all of us in Oyo state, it is a difficult period and what we need more is prayers. All the good things Baba wished to come to pass, may God give us the wisdom to actualise them. And I want to promise everybody that, as a government, we will do everything possible to give him a befitting burial rite.

A cleric’s remarks

For renowned Islamic cleric, Professor Shabitu Olagoke, the late Oba Adeyemi was a human library with remarkable knowledge of the history of Yorubaland and Nigeria. He said, “The exit of Oba Adeyemi III was a great loss to all of us in Yorubaland and indeed, the whole of Nigeria. Oba Adeyemi was a symbol and custodian of the rich culture and traditions of the Yoruba traditional institution as well as a source of inspiration for the entire Yoruba land.

“Kabiyesi was a cherished leader and a respected elder statesman who demonstrated exceptional leadership and unwavering commitment towards the unity, cohesion, harmony and continued development of the Oyo Empire, the entire Yoruba land and Nigeria. It is on record that Oba Adeyemi’s 51-year reign as the Alaafin of Oyo brought about all-around development to the Oyo, Oyo state and Nigeria.”

NUJ’s regrets

In its reaction, the Oyo state chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Comrade Ademola Babalola, described the demise of Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III as “shocking and one death too many to bear” for media professionals in the state and beyond “considering his roles impacts as a father to all journalists in and across Oyo state.

He said, “Kabiyesi used the throne to associate freely with the NUJ and its members through regular financial support and recognition he gave to many senior Journalists in a way that his loss has become a huge loss to the Union, its leaders and members as a whole.

“Today, the NUJ is mourning the loss of a father; the best media-friendly monarch and newsmaker of note. Baba associated with the NUJ at all times. He was a bridge between the old and young Journalists in the state. Kabiyesi supported NUJ at all seasons; he made significant contributions to the administrations of my past leaders, Wale Ojo-Lanre and Gbenga Opadotun (aka Ekuro) and countless others. And he was, till recently, a great motivator of my leadership as he graced the year 2020 Press Week opening ceremony as our Royal Father and made me the chairman, Media sub-Committee for his 50th anniversary on the throne which never held due to the further spread of Coronavirus in 2021.

“When the coronavirus became widespread, Kabiyesi invited himself and a senior journalist in the state, Chief Tunde Busari, to his inner room and confided in us that he was cancelling the 50th coronation ceremony and sought our understanding on the development. The Alaafin, a first class brain, would be sorely missed by journalists; both practising and veterans including editors of notable media organisations in the country. He was a repertoire of knowledge, cultural icon and encyclopedia of Yoruba history.”

