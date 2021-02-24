Andersen restrategises, adopts new name

Andersen Global has announced a rebranding strategy for Africa, in line with its move to the unified brand name of Andersen, which is being rolled out globally.

The firm initially viewed tax as a driver of legal, with members firms adopting the brand names of either Andersen Tax, Andersen Legal or Andersen Tax & Legal.

Andersen’s strategy is to provide a global platform with global service lines that can be reproduced in any country.

The firm which was formerly known in Nigeria as Andersen Tax Nigeria now becomes Andersen Nigeria, while Andersen Legal, South Africa, becomes Andersen South Africa.

The firm’s partners in Nigeria, in a press conference Tuesday in Lagos, expressed excitement about the name change, saying it is a right step in the right direction aimed at solidifying Andersen brand as a premium brand.

The company’s partners who spoke at the press conference included Oladipo Maiye, Head, Oil, Gas & Power Services; Joshua Banifo, Head, Transfer Pricing; Lateef Surakatu, Head, Business Advisory Practice and Amaka Samuel, Associate Transfer Pricing.

They said the name change will allow the firms to provide more services tailored at meeting the clients’ needs as the company becomes a one stop shop for all their clients providing arrays of services including tax and legal advice.

While promising to continue to provide best in class services to all its teeming clients, they said the name “Andersen” is synonymous with excellence and professionalism.

They said with the development, the firms will provide other services to the clients beyond tax. “A lot of our clients required a lot of services beyond tax, our client will be happy with the latest development.”

Meanwhile, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Andersen Global, Mark Vorsatz, in an interview with Law.com recently said, “It was important to make clear to the market that we were independent and did not provide audit,” adding that “this was because the firm had required the right to all the brand names of the defunct auditing firm, Arthur Andersen in the 184 countries of the world seven years ago.”