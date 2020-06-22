Andy Murray set to return at the Battle of Brits

Andy Murray will play his first match in seven months when he takes on Liam Broady on Tuesday on the opening day of the ‘Battle of the Brits’.

The Scot, 33, has not played since the Davis Cup Finals in November after sustaining a pelvic injury.

The six-day charity event, organised by his brother Jamie, is being played behind closed doors at the National Tennis Centre in Roehampton.

British number one Dan Evans and Kyle Edmund are among the others in action.

With the professional tour still suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic, this singles and doubles tournament will give the top British players some competition practice before August’s planned restart and raise money for NHS Charities Together.

Murray’s opening match is the fourth of the day on Tuesday and so is likely to start around 17:00 BST.