Andy Uba decries school drop-out rate in Anambra

The All Progressives Congress, APC, candidate in the November 6, 2021 Anambra governorship race, Senator Andy Uba, has decried the growing rate of the out -of- school children in the state.

Reacting to the report of a research which indicated that “many rural communities in the state suffer educational neglect”, leading to no fewer than 90,000 children being out of school, Uba promised to redress the trend.

“Quality education for our children is a major priority for me. We will renovate and reconstruct hundreds of our dilapidated schools and transform them into model schools and centres of excellence,” the APC gubernatorial hopeful said.

In the statement signed by Hon. Victor Afam Ogene, on behalf of Andy Uba Campaign Council (AUCO), Uba praised the efforts of the various missions in sustaining the high standards of education in the state.

He promised that in addition to offering them increased support, as governor, he would ensure that he brings public schools at park with the mission schools.

Although the state’s Commissioner for Economic Planning, Budget and Development Partners, Mr. Mark Okoye, assured that “the findings from the ECID programme would assist the state executive council in policy formulation and data planning,” AUCO, queried the sincerity of the government which left a problem to fester for seven years.

A report by a non-governmental organisation, Evidence and Collaboration for Inclusive Development, ECID, said: “Although there is free education policy in Anambra state, many parents claimed they were paying fees for their wards, especially at the secondary school level.

“It is quite worrisome because based on official statistics Anambra is one of the educationally advantaged states in the country. It is more worrying when you go into the field and see the wide gap existing between the rural and urban locations,” a Senior Research Fellow at the Institute for Development Studies, University of Nigeria, Enugu campus, Dr. Ben Nwosu, was quoted to have said.

Nwosu worked with ECID, which is funded by the United Kingdom government and implemented by Christian Aid, a Nigerian based group.



