Andy Uba Names Ogene media director

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the forthcoming November 6, 2021, Anambra governorship election, Senator Andy Uba, has appointed Hon. Victor Afam Ogene as Director, Media and Publicity of his campaign.

Ogene, a former member of Nigeria’s House of Representatives, is also a long-standing journalist, with over 30 years of practice.

In a short statement made available to newsmen, the APC candidate explained that “As Director of Media and Publicity, you will be responsible for the overall coordination and management of the Campaign’s messaging,” Sir Paul Chukwuma, Director General of the Senator Andy Uba Governorship Campaign Organisation, SAUGCO said in a statement announcing the appointment.

“A stalwart of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC since its formation six years ago, Hon. Ogene has since assumed duties, the statement added.