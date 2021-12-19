ANEM calls for a decisive action to tackle terrorism, banditry

All Nations Evangelical Ministries (ANEM), Sunday expressed worry over the high rate of insecurity in the country, which it says has affected the day- to- day activities of common Nigerians.

Briefing journalists after the ministry’s synod in Makurdi, Arch Bishop Yiman Orkwagh, said the present level of insecurity has affected every segment of the lives of Nigerians and needed to be urgently addressed.

He called for a decisive action by the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration to ensure that Nigeria attains the status of a secured nation.

He urged the security agencies to remain steadfast and intensify efforts in the fight against insecurity in the country despite resistance from bandits, terrorists and other operational challenges they may encounter in the field during their operations.

He called on Christians and other Nigerians to continue to pray without ceasing for President Buhari and the Armed Forces to enable them achieve success.

Bishop Orkwar also expressed worry over the state of the nation’s economy, with great concern to the debt profile of the nbation; the declining value of the naira and the rate of borrowing and called on the economic team to rise up and rescue the economy from further decline.

He said the declining state of economy coupled with the steady increase in corruption demands intensified efforts by the leaders and well- meaning Nigerians to stem the problem.