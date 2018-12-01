Anenih buried amidst eulogies; Jonathan, Dangote, Oshiomhole, Govs in attandance

There was out-pour of who is who in Nigeria political atmosphere during the burial of the remains of Chief Anthony Anenih, former Chairman, Board of Trustees (BoT) of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) at his town of Arue-Uromi, Esan North East local government area of Edo state on Saturday.

Among the roll call of high profile dignitaries who stormed Are to bid the former Minister of Works final farewell were President Muhammadu Buhari who was represented by Minister of State for Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, former President Goodluck Jonathan, PDP Presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar who was represented by his running mate, Mr Peter Obi amongst others.

Also present were Edo state Governors Godwin Obaseki, his Delta counterpart, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa and Dickson Seriake of Bayelsa, ex-governor James Ibori and Emmanuel Uduaghan both of Delta State, business mogul, Alhaji Aliko Dangote and Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, National chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a Homily, the Catholic Bishop of Uromi Dioceses, Most Rev. Bishop Donatus Ogun said the life of a man is short and defined by God, adding that the day man will return God is uncertain.

Rev. Ogun advised Nigerians to make out time every day to get close to God, saying “let us work hard to make the eyes of God see us as His own”.

The clergyman said that the deceased politician who passed on last October 28 in Abuja was a good Christian who not only kept his word but also expressed his convictions irrespective of political affiliation.

He eulogized: “He was called Mr Fix it not because he could solve all problems, but because he believed any problem can be solved if people are ready to shift ground.

“He was a man of integrity who lived by his words. As a Catholic, consistency was‎ exceptional to him. He was an outstanding politician and mentor, who kept his promises, who believed in giving others opportunity to be”, he said.

Bishop Ogun added that it will be difficult to find a replacement for Chief Anenih in Esan land, saying that anyone to replace him must start with the generosity of himself, Anenih was generous with his person, time and resources, adding “he was generous to a fault.”

He warned Nigerians and politicians not to make promises they cannot fulfil ‎because God will demand account from them.

As Nigerians gear up for political campaigns for the forthcoming general election, the Catholic Bishop pleaded with politicians to focus on issues.

“Nigerians are tired of hearing rubbish, give us something fresh when we go to bed. If you‎ are hiring a campaign manager, tell us what you want to do to improve our lives.”