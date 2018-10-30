Anenih: Edo Gov declares three days mourning

Edo state Governor, Godwin Obaseki on Tuesday declared a three-day mourning period in honour of late elder statesman, Chief Tony Anenih.

Obaseki announced the mourning period after his visit to the family home of the late political icon in Abuja.

The mourning period, according to the governor, is effective from Wednesday, Oct. 31 till Friday, Nov. 2.

The governor, who had expressed deep sadness over the passing of the former Minister of Works and Housing and the Iyasele of Esan land, said the mourning period was a mark of honour for Anenih.

Obaseki also expressed the state government’s resolve to give the late consummate statesman, a political icon with an outstanding career, who believed in a prosperous Edo, a state burial, during which flags would be flown at half-mast in the state.

The governor was received by the late politician’s eldest son, Tony Anenih Jnr, in the company of the former Vice President, Namadi Sambo, and other members of the family and friends.

Recall that the governor, on receiving the news of the passing of Anenih, described his death as a huge loss to the state and the nation.

Obaseki had said the elder statesman devoted a better part of his life to the development of the state and country, contributing to national development in the various capacities he served in his lifetime.

The Governor lamented that: “The whole of Edo State has suffered a huge loss with the death of Chief Anenih, the Iyasele of Esan land, who ranks as one of the most illustrious sons of the state.

He added that Anenih rose to the occasion when it mattered most, to defend the interest of Edo and her people.

The governor noted that he attracted development to the state and groomed several Edo sons and daughters who were now active players in the nation’s political space.

Anenih, who retired as a Commissioner of Police ln 1975, died at a private hospital in Abuja on Sunday. He was 85.

