Anenih was a great Nigerian – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party has described the demise of one of its

founding fathers, former Board of Trustees (BoT) chairman and former

Minister of Works and Housing, Chief Tony Anenih as a monumental loss.

PDP in a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola

Ologbondiyan yesterday said ‘‘Chief Anenih was a great Nigerian, a

light bearer, brilliant administrator, fine officer, quintessential

nationalist and democratic icon, who made innumerable sacrifices for

the unity, stability and development of our dear nation.’’

It added that, “Indeed, Chief Anenih, who was known in the political

circle as Mr. Fix it, owing to his ability to find solutions to very

knotty political and governance issues, remains a colossus with

unparalleled array of legacies which will be celebrated for

generations.

“His roles in ensuring the stability, not only of our great party but

also for our nation at large, stood him out as a patriot who dedicated

his life for the service of humanity.

“The PDP is particularly pained that Chief Anenih left the stage at

the time the party and the nation needed his wealth of experience the

more, especially in our collective quest to restore good governance

and democratic ideals in our country.’’