Anenih was a great Nigerian – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party has described the demise of one of its
founding fathers, former Board of Trustees (BoT) chairman and former
Minister of Works and Housing, Chief Tony Anenih as a monumental loss.
PDP in a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola
Ologbondiyan yesterday said ‘‘Chief Anenih was a great Nigerian, a
light bearer, brilliant administrator, fine officer, quintessential
nationalist and democratic icon, who made innumerable sacrifices for
the unity, stability and development of our dear nation.’’
It added that, “Indeed, Chief Anenih, who was known in the political
circle as Mr. Fix it, owing to his ability to find solutions to very
knotty political and governance issues, remains a colossus with
unparalleled array of legacies which will be celebrated for
generations.
“His roles in ensuring the stability, not only of our great party but
also for our nation at large, stood him out as a patriot who dedicated
his life for the service of humanity.
“The PDP is particularly pained that Chief Anenih left the stage at
the time the party and the nation needed his wealth of experience the
more, especially in our collective quest to restore good governance
and democratic ideals in our country.’’
Be the first to comment