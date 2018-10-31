Anenih was a leader of leaders, says PDP chieftain

Okomiso, who described the former PDP Board of Trustees chairman as successful person in his condolence message released yesterday in Abuja, also stated that Anenih was a good Christian as he imbibed the virtues of helping humanity.

He said that Tony Anenih died peacefully as he did not die oversees and brought back to Nigeria as a cargo.

According to him, all the places the former PDP leader served, he distinguished himself by risen to the top.

He said the Edo people have lost a politician, Nigerians a leader and Africa an illustrious son.

He said, “Tony Anenih died successfully and he was a very successful person while he was alive, and above all he died peacefully.

“He didn’t give any reason why they should take him abroad and start bringing him back as a cargo. As a young man he took the service of his country, he joined the Nigeria Police and was orderly to Nnamdi Azikiwe and rose to a high career in the Nigeria Police Force.

“He was a leader of leaders. He was a good man. He was father to many; he was husband to many and he was brother to many. He was a good Christian as he imbibed the principle of doing good while he was alive.

“Edo has lost a politician, Nigeria has lost a leader and Africa has lost an illustrious son who was full of ideas and wisdom.”

Tony Anenih, who was popularly known and called Mr. “Fix” it died on Sunday in Abuja at the age of 85 years.