ANFASSC hails Oshoala over league title

The Authentic Nigeria Football and Allied Sports Supporters Club, ANFASSC has congratulated Super Falcons Captain Asisat Oshoala for winning the 2021/2022 Women’s Spanish League title with Barcelona.

The Blaugranes clinched the silverware with six games to spare after thrashing Real Madrid 5-0 on Sunday.

Even though Oshoala was not listed for the game, ANFASSC President, Prince Abayomi Ogunjimi noted that she has contributed immensely to the feat achieved.

Prince Ogunjimi in his congratulatory message said “We are extremely proud of what Oshoala has done in the last couple of years, she has been very consistent and it gladdens our heart that she’s added another silverware to her cabinet”

“Congratulations to our dear Super Falcons Captain, we wish you more fruitful years abroad, as you progress, we are certain of top quality display from you and other Falcons, next time when you have national team duties”

The Super Falcons skipper is the current top scorer in the league, she has 19 goals to her name.