ANFASSC ready to cheer Super Eagles in America – Official

The United States of America Chapter of Authentic Nigeria Football and Allied Sports Supporters Club are all geared ready to cheer the Super Eagles of Nigeria in the upcoming International friendlies in the USA.

The Super Eagles will be playing the Mexican and Ecuadorian National teams on May 28 and June 2, 2022 respectively.

The National President of ANFASSC Prince Abayomi Ogunjimi who will be joining hundreds of ANFASSC in the USA said he was happy about how the chapter has grown and the great assurance from them in turning up emass in giving the Super Eagles the moral supports in both games.

Prince Abayomi Ogunjimi said, “it still pain us that the Super Eagles will not be in Qatar for the World Cup this year, the pain is still there but we need to move ahead, most of our members all over the world had planed for a big carnival in the World Cup but God knows the best, I will be in the USA to join the fast growing Chapter to cheer the Super Eagles in the two friendlies, the USA branch”.

