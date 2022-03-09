Anglican Bishop decries leadership failure in Nigeria 





The Anglican Bishop, Diocese on the Niger, Rt. Rev. Dr. Owen C. Nwokolo, Wednesday, decried the leadership failure which has turned the country into a ‘laughable nation.’

Nwokolo stated this at a media chat at the Bishop’s court, Onitsha, Anambra state and observed that most people currently seeking leadership positions lack focus and workable manifestos, unlike first republic politicians like late Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe.

He said this was partly caused by leadership apathy shown by people with leadership skills and abilities to reposition the country.

“We no longer have people with quality leadership skills in authority. We need people who are willing to offer a proper leadership. Leadership failure has turned Nigeria into a laughable nation. Most of them have no manifestos. This was not so during the time Zik of Africa who goes about campaigning with manifestoes,” he stated.

While describing journalism as veritable tool for development and advancement, he enjoined the media to rescue the country from bad leadership and economic quack mire by objectively disseminating facts without fear or favour.

Bishop Nwokolo further said the Diocese was ready to partner with the Anambra state Council of Nigeria Journalists (NUJ) with a view to propagate the gospel as well as fight against principalities that seek the destruction of house of God.

