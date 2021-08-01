Anglican cleric laments rise of hardship on Nigerians

Bishop of Anglican Diocese of Afikpo, Ebonyi state, Rev. Paul Udogu, weekend lamented the increased hardship facing the country.

He called on both federal and state governments across the country to be sensitive to the suffering and welfare of the masses.

Bishop Udogu spoke during the 5th Synod of the Church held at the Church Cathedral in Afikpo, Afikpo North local government area of the state.

He noted that the present Nigerian economy was hitting hard on individuals businesses and organisations with government not doing anything to address the problem.

And further stated that the rate of inflation in the country was so alarming that there is no more market price of commodities in the country.

He said, “Price of essential commodities changes per minute. The price of foodstuff, cement and other building materials, petrol are on the increase. This has made life difficult and unbearable. Many Nigerians lost their businesses and their investment and plans rendered useless.

“Naira has continued to lose value in the international market as the government continues to borrow money from foreign countries and agencies.

“Civil servants monthly take home salary cannot take them half the month in the face of rising prices of consumable commodities. Many Nigerians cannot eat three times daily let alone affording good medical treatment. The cases of people slumping and dying are now prevalent in our society”, he said.

He described as troublesome, the rise in insecurity in the country and that if nothing was done to address it, Nigeria will become a failed state like Somalia.

He said virtually no region in the country today is safe.

“Everywhere is completely engulfed with mayhem. The recent attack on the governors of Benue, Borno and Imo states with the daily banditry attacks on communities and kidnapping of school children and youth in the tertiary institutions in the North and the raping and molestation of our women by terrorist herdsmen are unacceptable,” he said.

Related

No tags for this post.