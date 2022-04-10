Anglican communion bans public donations in Anambra 

The Bishop, Diocese of Nnewi, Anglican Communion, Rt. Rev. Ndubuisi Obi, weekend, said they had placed ban on all kinds of fund solicitations, donations and contributions from congregations within the diocese.

Obi, speaking in an interactive session with some journalists at Nnewi, said the ban took effect since he became Bishop of the Diocese in 2019, adding that it was aimed at propagating the gospel of Christ without blemish as well as to create employment for members through agriculture and other enterprises.

He said the church had acquired more lands at Ozubulu, Okija and other places for farming, animal husbandry, plantations, oil and gas, markets and shopping malls.

“We are building Pentecost University. At our primary and secondary schools, we teach practical skills including Coding and Robotics to ensure that our students become self employed and employers of labour upon graduation. Aside our print medium, Donac Pilot newspapers, we have television (Family TV).

“In agriculture, we are investing more to improve food security in Nigeria. We have farms at Ozubulu and Okija. These farms contain all kinds of plant species, especially the notable trees in Igbo land and other parts of Africa. We have over hundred trees at each of them. We are into animal husbandry, all kinds of farming including aquaculture, crop productions, snail farming, plantain plantations, plant trees, cassava productions and procession, rice productions and mills.

“We are also into baking, plantain chips and others. We have food markets where people can purchase food stuff and vegetables at cheaper rate in good hygiene, and will soon open Donac Oil and Gas stations. All these are to support food security, create employment opportunities to the society, and solve our various challenges.”