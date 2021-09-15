Anglican priest killed in Imo

An Anglican priest, Rev Emeka Merenu, was Tuesday murdered in his parsonage at Orsu Ihitte Ukwa in Orsu LGA of Imo state.

Our correspondent gathered that the priest met his untimely death over an allegation that he brought some soldiers to the village to protect himself, the church and the school under his care.

The Amorji Nkwere born priest, according to reports, was murdered and his car later burnt to ashes.

All efforts by this reporter to get the Imo Police Command’s spokesman, CSP Mike Abattam to confirm the story before going to press proved abortive as his line was switched off.