…Angry mob attack, destroy fire-fighters equipment

Angry mob on Friday attacked the fire-fighters officers while attempting to quell the inferno that destroyed several properties along Onitsha-Owerri road by Obodoukwu, Onitsha, Anambra state.

The inferno, Blueprint learnt, sparked off because a tanker conveying petrol to the area fell and burnt beyond recognition, destroying some shops and buildings within the vicinity.

The Anambra state Fire Chief, Mr. Martin Agbili, who confirmed the incident, said the fire had been put off, but his officers were attacked on duty by some mobs.

“Some mobs at the scene stoned and destroyed our fire-fighting equipment when our driver tried to drive to a nearby place to refill water. Two men and the driver we’re wounded with stones and clubs. They are currently receiving medical attention at a hospital,” he said.

According to him, the reason for the attack was unknown although the mob might have suspected that the team was driving to run away.

He also dismissed the claims that the fire penetrated Relief Market Onitsha nearby, adding that it was prevented even as exact materials destroyed by the fire incident had not been ascertained.