Angry mob throw stones at FRSC officers on accident scene

Some angry mob numbering about 50, Tuesday, used stones to disperse officers of the Federal Road Safety Corps while attempting to rescue victims of road crash along Odumegwu Ojukwu University road, Igbariam, Anambra East local government area.

Two persons ridding on motorcycle died in the accident, which it was learnt, angered people around the area to ‘fight’ the road safety officers for allegedly not coming in time for their rescue.

An eyewitness, Mr Okeke Chimezie, said the victims were knocked down by a speeding Sienna vehicle.

Confirming the attacks, the FRSC Sector Commander, Anambra State Command, Mr Adeoye Irelewuyi, said the incident prevented his officers from obtaining details of the crash.

Irelewuyi, who spoke through the acting Sector Public Education Officer, Ms Margaret Onabe, revealed, “The FRSC rescue team from Nteje received information on a crash at Igbariam road. When they got to the scene of the crash, they met aggressive crowd attempting to mop them.

“They started throwing stones on them and they left for their safety and reported to the office. Hence, they were unable to get the details of this crash. The crowd were aggressive and were throwing stones at our officers. So, they had to leave for their safety.”



