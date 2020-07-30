Angry Zulum to Military: We’ll mobilise hunters, CJTF, vigilantes to recapture Baga if…

Accuses command structure of sabotage Absolves Buhari, Buratai Attack on gov’s convoy an isolated incident – Army Soldier suffering depression kills senior officer Multiple explosions kill 1, injure others in Maiduguri

Borno state Governor Babagana Umara Zulum said “there is s complete sabotage in the fight against insurgency in the North-east and the attacked on his convoy.”



He also asserted that the federal government should look into the command control structure of the Nigerian military high command within the theater command of Operation Lafiya Dole in Maiduguri.

Zulum was in Boko Haram terrorists’ stronghold and volatile town of Baga town Wednesday during which his convoy was attacked.



The governor was on an assessment visit to explore the possibility of how the IDPs from the town can return to their homes.

Attack an isolated incident – Army

However, spokesman of the Army, Colonel Sagir Musa, in a statement Thursday said the attack on the governor’s convoy was an isolated incident.

He further stated that earlier, Zulum had visited Commander 19 Brigade at the Nigerian Army Super Camp where he was briefed on the security situation.



Musa noted that details of the incident were still “sketchy” and also announced that investigation had commenced.

He also said efforts were ongoing to comb the area, “with a view to track down and deal decisively with the attackers.”



The army spokesman also said normalcy had been restored in Baga “with socio-economic activities picking up” while also assuring Nigerians that the incident would be interrogated to forestall future reoccurrence.



“The military will continue to discharge its responsibilities professionally and respect fundamental human rights,” Musa added.



Depressed soldier

Meanwhile, a soldier in 202 Battalion of 21 Special Armoured Brigade Bama, Borno state, has killed an officer, Lt. Babakaka Ngorgi.

The incident happened around 10:30 am Wednesday when the soldier approached the officer who was making a call in front of the unit’s headquarters and gunned him down.



The Acting Director Army Public Relations, Colonel Sagir Musa, said the soldier had been arrested and is undergoing investigation.

In a statement titled: ‘Nigerian soldier suffering from depression kills a subaltern in Borno state’, Musa disclosed that the remains of the deceased officer had been evacuated to 7 Division Medical Services and Hospital.



It said: “Investigation into the case has since been instituted to determine the circumstances that led to the unfortunate incident. The family of the deceased has already been contacted.



“The Nigerian Army sympathises and condoles with the family at this trying moment, and pray for the repose of the soul of the departed and grant his family and other loved ones the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss. May his gentle soul rest in peace?”



Multiple explosions kill one, injure others

In a related development, Borno state Commissioner of Police Mohammed Aliyu has confirmed the death of one person with 16 others injured following three explosions in Maiduguri metropolis.



Aliyu told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Thursday that the explosions occurred in Mairi, Custom and Gwange areas of the metropolis.

The police chief said the actual cause of the explosions was yet to be ascertained, but that Police teams had been dispatched to the areas.

He said: “We have dispatched our Explosive Ordnance Detection (EOD) to investigate the incidents and to determine whether it was an Improvised Explosive Device (IED).



“Right now, I am at the Specialist Hospital where we have 16 casualties and one dead so far.”

NAN reports that the echoes from the loud explosions sent many residents scampering for safety.



Security personnel comprising the Army, Police, Rapid Response Squad, Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) were seen rushing to the scene to restore normalcy.